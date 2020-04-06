Fans mourn death of Bond girl Honor Blackman

British actress Honor Blackman has died at the age of 94.

According to her family, the actress who best known for playing Bond girl Pussy Galore, died of natural causes at her home in Sussex, southern England.

In a statement to the Guardian newspaper,her family said “As well as being a much-adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent; with an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic.”

“She achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times,” the statement said.

According to Reuters news agency, Blackman played Pussy Galore in the 1964 James Bond film “Goldfinger,” as well as Cathy Gale in “The Avengers,” a 1961 spy drama television series.

Condolences started pouring in after the news of her death surfaced. Her name became top hashtag trend topic on Twitter as fans paid tribute to the actress.