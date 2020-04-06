Here's how many people watched Queen Elizabeth's address to the nation

In her rare televised address to the nation on Sunday, Queen Elizabeth told the British people that they would overcome the coronavirus outbreak if they stayed resolute in the face of lockdown and self-isolation.

The Queen invoked the spirit of World War Two in an extremely rare broadcast to the nation.



It was her fifth televised address of her 68-year reign.

Queen Elizabeth called upon Britons to show the resolve of their forbears and demonstrate they were as strong as generations of the past.



According to a report, around 24 million people watched the Queen broadcast to the nation which came a day before Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reported to have been hospitalized.

The report said it was the second most-watched broadcast of 2020.



