Kylie Jenner rocked her natural hair on Instagram, leaving fans in awe

Kylie Jenner has been rocking her natural hair during her time in self-isolation with her daughter Stormi and during a recent Instagram update, the star revealed her natural hair length to her followers, as well as a makeup free face.



The quick Instagram clip showcases Kylie in a bob- length hairdo with a half ponytail, over a black oversized hoodie.



It appears Kylie is taking to self-isolation with a positive attitude. Previously she admitted that she had already prepared for self-isolation, long before COVID-19 came knocking on the globe.

Reportedly, her pregnancy with Stormi, had the beauty mogul confined to her house for weeks on end already.

"My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn't leave the house for months. We got this,” the mother commented during a previous interview.