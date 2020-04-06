close
Mon Apr 06, 2020
World

Web Desk
April 6, 2020

Kylie Jenner rocked her natural hair on Instagram, leaving fans in awe

World

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 06, 2020
Kylie Jenner rocked her natural hair on Instagram, leaving fans in awe. Photo: Time

Kylie Jenner has been rocking her natural hair during her time in self-isolation with her daughter Stormi and during a recent Instagram update, the star revealed her natural hair length to her followers, as well as a makeup free face.

The quick Instagram clip showcases Kylie in a bob- length hairdo with a half ponytail, over a black oversized hoodie. 

View this post on Instagram

chilling vibes

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kylie_10_jenner) on

It appears Kylie is taking to self-isolation with a positive attitude. Previously she admitted that she had already prepared for self-isolation, long before COVID-19 came knocking on the globe.

Reportedly, her pregnancy with Stormi, had the beauty mogul confined to her house for weeks on end already.

"My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn't leave the house for months. We got this,” the mother commented during a previous interview.

