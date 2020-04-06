Kylie Jenner rocked her natural hair on Instagram, leaving fans in awe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kylie Jenner has been rocking her natural hair during her time in self-isolation with her daughter Stormi and during a recent Instagram update, the star revealed her natural hair length to her followers, as well as a makeup free face.
The quick Instagram clip showcases Kylie in a bob- length hairdo with a half ponytail, over a black oversized hoodie.
It appears Kylie is taking to self-isolation with a positive attitude. Previously she admitted that she had already prepared for self-isolation, long before COVID-19 came knocking on the globe.
Reportedly, her pregnancy with Stormi, had the beauty mogul confined to her house for weeks on end already.
"My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn't leave the house for months. We got this,” the mother commented during a previous interview.
Kylie Jenner has been rocking her natural hair during her time in self-isolation with her daughter Stormi and during a recent Instagram update, the star revealed her natural hair length to her followers, as well as a makeup free face.
The quick Instagram clip showcases Kylie in a bob- length hairdo with a half ponytail, over a black oversized hoodie.
It appears Kylie is taking to self-isolation with a positive attitude. Previously she admitted that she had already prepared for self-isolation, long before COVID-19 came knocking on the globe.
Reportedly, her pregnancy with Stormi, had the beauty mogul confined to her house for weeks on end already.
"My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn't leave the house for months. We got this,” the mother commented during a previous interview.