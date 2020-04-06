Liam Hemsworth reveals he did THIS to move on from Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth ended his ten-year-long relationship with Miley Cyrus in August last year and had a hard time recovering from the pain.



However, the Australian actor did one thing to restore balance in his life, after his divorce with Miley got finalised.

As it turns out, Liam found solace in lots and lots of working out. In the cover story for Men’s Health Australia’s May issue, the actor laughed when the magazine’s editor asked if his focus now is on rebuilding. “Rebuilding? Yeah, that’s a good way to put it.”

“This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I’d say exercise has been big for me,” Liam added.

According to a source quoted by Us Weekly, the actor “has been very focused on getting in amazing shape,” adding that “he also enjoys working out because it helps him have a positive mindset and distracts him from any negativity or drama.”

The Hunger Games actor’s trainer revealed, “I can’t believe how well his body responds when he’s not going through stuff. I haven’t seen him this happy for a long time. We took advantage of that.”