Meghan Markle accused of using people as 'stepping stones' after meeting Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has faced a new string of allegations from her estranged half-sister Samantha.

In an interview with Daily Star, she has accused Meghan using people as 'stepping stones' after meeting Prince Harry.

Samantha said, "there was no excuse to change like this because nobody did anything wrong to her it was just selfish and self-preserving and it seems like she was a squirrel hoarding nuts for the winter,".



Commenting on Meghan and Harry's recent move to the United States, Samantha called the couple ‘the biggest hypocrites out there’.

Harry and Meghan stopped their royal duties at the end of the month as they carve out “a progressive new role”, mainly based in North America, where they aim to finance themselves.

Meghan, 38, has previously appeared in TV shows and films, such as “Horrible Bosses”, but achieved the greatest fame for her part as 'Rachel Zane' in the ongoing “Suits" legal series.

She married Harry, sixth-in-line to the British throne, in May 2018 in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle.