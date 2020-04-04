close
Sat Apr 04, 2020
April 4, 2020

Miley Cyrus comes up with unique ways to evade boredom with Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus comes up with unique ways to evade boredom with Cody Simpson 

Miley Cyrus is not quite enjoying her time during self-isolation as she has nothing much to do. However, she is finding unique ways to kill the boredom with beau Cody Simpson.

Thanks to Miley, Cody is rocking a new hairdo which he recently unveiled on his Instagram. In the clip shared by the 23-year-old singer, Miley can be seen giving him a fresh buzz cut, shaving off his hair.

"Buzzin," he captioned the video. "Clean cuts for clean oceans I say!"

Buzzin. Clean cuts for clean oceans I say! ‍️

Cody also flaunted his new hairstyle on Miley’s Instagram Live show Bright Minded, wherein she gushed over his look.

I love it. You look so cute!" Miley said.

During their show, Cody also read out a love poem dedicated to Miley to which she replied, “Babe! I'm freaked! I'm the most beautiful?"

He responded by saying, “You're the most beautiful, babe.” 

