Miley Cyrus comes up with unique ways to evade boredom with Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus is not quite enjoying her time during self-isolation as she has nothing much to do. However, she is finding unique ways to kill the boredom with beau Cody Simpson.



Thanks to Miley, Cody is rocking a new hairdo which he recently unveiled on his Instagram. In the clip shared by the 23-year-old singer, Miley can be seen giving him a fresh buzz cut, shaving off his hair.

"Buzzin," he captioned the video. "Clean cuts for clean oceans I say!"

Cody also flaunted his new hairstyle on Miley’s Instagram Live show Bright Minded, wherein she gushed over his look.



I love it. You look so cute!" Miley said.

During their show, Cody also read out a love poem dedicated to Miley to which she replied, “Babe! I'm freaked! I'm the most beautiful?"

He responded by saying, “You're the most beautiful, babe.”