Singer Salman Ahmad contracts coronavirus in US

Singer and guitarist Salman Ahmad has contracted coronavirus in the United States .

The singer, who was in New York for his musical projects, had gotten tested after he experienced symptoms of the virus.

Ahmad could not return to Pakistan as international flight operations were suspended in the country due to the lockdown.

The singer had gotten himself tested three days ago after his health deteriorated. "I am quarantining at home. I am not feeling well. Have asked people to pray for my health," he said.

On Friday, Ahmad had taken to Twitter and told fans that his doctor suspected he was suffering from the virus.

"Friends,The bad news first: according to my doc Ibelli , I’m probably #COVID19 positive.will test soon. The good news is that I have mild flu like symptoms. I’m self quarantining in NY, washing my hands regularly, inhaling steam,drinking warm fluids.Thank you 4 your prayers," he had tweeted.