Saif Ali Khan turns to Kareena Kapoor for a yoga crash course amid COVID-19

Actor Saif Ali Khan has recently been homebound during enforced lockdown with his wife and son Taimur, and during this time it appears the father been trying to coax his wife Kareena, into teaching him yoga.

He revealed his daily lockdown inspired routine during an interview with the Mumbai Mirror. He was quoted stating,“I wake up early and get some exercise in. Fortunately, we have a treadmill at home and I’m coaxing Kareena to give me some yoga lessons." Not only that, "chasing my kid around the house is also a good workout.”

Saif also went on to add, “I remember my grandmother pruning and grafting roses. Now, I’m the one explaining the concept of growing plants to Taimur, teaching him how to press the seeds into the mud in the pots and pour water, and then wait for the seedlings to peep out with surprised delight. Today, we planted tomatoes; it’s all very nice and peaceful. With both parents around all the all the time, my son is having a blast.”

Saif has also been indulging in some old classic novels, music and some much needed family time through video calls. However, during the evening the actor prefers to wind down with a good show or movie.

Before singing off the interview, Saif compared this lockdown to a 19th century ship voyage across the vast ocean. “You can see the land from afar but you are separated from it by an expanse of water,” he chimed.