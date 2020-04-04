Kourtney Kardashian slams judgmental fans, claims ‘raising children is a job’

Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed her current decision surrounding work and motherhood, and why she has decided to remain rather low-key in regards to last week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, as well as her fight with Kim Kardashian.

She stated, “I’ve decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow.”

Her decision came after a giant fight between her and sister Kim Kardashian came to light. While Kourtney did not live tweet during the week’s episode, she later took to Twitter to defend her work ethic and put hate to rest.

While Twitter was bombarding her with claims that stated that the actress had no work ethic, she clapped back stating “raising children is a job.”

She concluded by pointing out, “I don’t judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well. With love, Kourt.”





