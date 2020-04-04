Tahira Kayshap launches 'The Lockdown Tales' for panic-stricken public

As the COVID-19 pandemic strengthens its grip on the world, many celebrities are using their voice to keep the spirits alive amongst the public.

Joining the list is writer and filmmaker Tahira Kayshap who on Friday launched her series titled The Lockdown Tales to spread positivity and raise smiles for stressed out and panicked fans amidst the lockdown.

On her social media handle, Tahira posted: “Storytelling has been a part of our culture and it has always fascinated me. Though we are living in tough times, let’s not let the lockdown lock our spirit.”

“Unleashing the various characters and stories that have been brimming inside of me, I present to you this series called THE LOCKDOWN TALES. And the first story is 6 FOOT DUUR. Written and narrated by me. #TheLockdownTales. Packaged by @packuppictures,” she added.

“I’m really excited to bring these special stories from everyday life to the people out there. They are really simple stories about humanity but in complex times. I love writing and honestly without any agenda, these stories just started flowing.”



“These lockdown tales are a mere moment or thought taken out from our lives and at times we just need to cherish that,” she said.