Fri Apr 03, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 03, 2020

Salman Khan's adorable picture with a kid wins hearts on social media 

Salman Khan's love for young kids knows no bounds  as he is often snapped with them. 

In  one such throwback picture, the actor can be seen figuring out the expressions of  kid while holding him in his arms.

The picture was posted on Instagram by a fan page, where Salman can be seen admiring the munchkin. 

The Dabangg actor looked dapper in his black T-shirt  from the shoot of his movie Kick

On the work front, Salman was previously busy shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai along with Disha Patani. 

His next  project titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will star Pooja Hegde in the lead role. 

