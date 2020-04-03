Salman Khan's adorable picture with a kid wins hearts on social media

Salman Khan's love for young kids knows no bounds as he is often snapped with them.

In one such throwback picture, the actor can be seen figuring out the expressions of kid while holding him in his arms.

The picture was posted on Instagram by a fan page, where Salman can be seen admiring the munchkin.

The Dabangg actor looked dapper in his black T-shirt from the shoot of his movie Kick.



On the work front, Salman was previously busy shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai along with Disha Patani.

His next project titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will star Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

