Kareena Kapoor gets candid about how Saif Ali Khan helped her heal during dark times

Kareena Kapoor recently opened up to Humans of Bombay about how Saif Ali Khan help her heal when she was struggling with her career.

"Saif helped me heal and love myself," the starlet said. She also added how she fell for the actor on the sets of Tashan.

“So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I’d met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line & sinker. I remember while shooting in Ladakh & Jaisalmer, we’d go on long bike rides for some alone time. We’d enjoy the beauty, have great conversations & just bond!" she recalled.

Revealing that she rejected Saif's proposal twice, Kareena shared that she turned him down by saying, “I don’t know you.”

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor proposed her again in Paris, “He actually proposed to me a couple of months after we met in Paris. In fact, his father proposed to his mother also in Paris when she was shooting a film called An Evening in Paris. And we were on a holiday in Paris as well and I was just like 'yeah, of course."

Saif then declared his love for Kareena publicly by getting a tattoo dedicated to his ladylove.

The tattoo was first seen in 2008 during the same year Tashan released.

