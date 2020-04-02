PM Imran urges nation to stand united to battle coronavirus epidemic

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday that Pakistanis needed to unite like a nation to fight the coronavirus pandemic, citing China's example where the infection has considerably gone down.

Presiding over a meeting to review the situation pertaining to and preventive efforts against COVID-19, PM Imran advised that the federal government would fully cooperate with its provincial counterparts to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

"We will become a nation and tackle this challenge," he added, vowing to defeat the virus similar to China.

The situation in Pakistan was different than that around the world, the premier said. "We are not only fighting corona [virus] but our war is against poverty and unemployment as well," he emphasised.

"Every decision will be made keeping in mind the ground realities," he added.

His special assistant on health, Dr Zafar Mirza, briefed him on the latest developments and measures to contain the pandemic.



PM Imran also stressed on the importance of correct data amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, saying it was crucial for everyone at present and warning that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

He also directed for the National Coordination Committee's (NCC) decisions on the coronavirus epidemic to be followed and advised leaders of various institutions, including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), to play an active role in the fight against COVID-19.

