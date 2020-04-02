J.K.Rowling unveils THIS major surprise for Harry Potter fans during quarantine

Famed author J.K. Rowling has introduced a massive surprise for all the Potter heads around the world during these testing times of social distancing.

The celebrated writer has launced a Harry Potter-themed website called 'Harry Potter at Home', a free online centre to provide children with fun yet educational articles, quizzes, puzzles, craft videos across the globe.

Sharing the news, Rowling tweeted, "Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we're on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I'm delighted to launch http://harrypotterathome.com."

The website reads, "The Harry Potter At Home hub aims to help inspire you, your family, your friends, and especially children all around the world to read for pleasure and enjoy the stories, as well as bring some magic-infused joy and entertainment to all the family. But the hub is also a place for those of you who have loved Harry Potter for decades: a place for you to feel the warmth of the fire in the Gryffindor common room or a much-needed hug from Mrs Weasley."

During an interview with Good Morning America, Rowling revealed, "The teachers, parents and carers that are working to keep children's lives as normal and as happy as possible while we're all on lockdown deserve a bit of magic. I hope these initiatives will give children, and even adults, a happy distraction during their enforced stay at home time."