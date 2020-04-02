Indian workers risk coronavirus in desperation to reach homes in rural areas

The migrant workforce labourers in India gathered in herds at a bus terminal in New Delhi on Wednesday to reach their homes, overriding the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Sky News video report.



Panicked scenes were witnessed as migrant workers swooped down on the terminal to catch their respective buses while getting inadvertently exposed to the risk of catching the coronavirus.

However, the state of Uttar Pradesh has sealed its borders to the neighbouring states amid the pandemic.

The police force resorted to violence, while the Indian government as a quick fix tried to arrange hundreds of buses for the hapless workers.

Several poor migrant laborurers crossed states on foot despite the ongoing country-wide lockdown.

“We have problems, we have a small child and we don’t have anything to eat,” said one of the workers, flanked by his family.

The labourers lamented that their work also shut down and now they don’t have any money left for food even.

The labourers constitute a majority of India’s workforce — something the Indian government paid little heed to while shutting down the country without taking appropriate measures for its poor.

Police have put up barricades, beaten and threatened with punishment those defying the lockdown.

Speaking to the publication, foreigners stranded in India voiced similar woes regarding the Indian government’s incompetency to handle the situation.

On March 30, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to citizens for the sweeping 21-day lockdown that has brought the country of 1.3 billion people to a halt, leaving many migrant workers jobless and penniless.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to rural migrants not to go home after a massive exodus began from cities, with many workers making the long journeys on foot. "Stay where you are. Because there is a risk of corona spreading in such a big crowd," he tweeted.

The government ordered all of India’s states and territories to seal their borders to reduce the movement of people and said funds were available within each state to arrange food and shelter for migrants at their places of work.