Kristen Bell recalls being called not ‘pretty enough’ at the start of her career

Kristen Bell experienced a large amount of critique regarding her appearance in the beginning of her career.

Recently, the Frozen star took a trip down memory lane and reiterated her experiences for some of her most iconic productions, from Gossip Girl to Veronia Mars etc.

During a conversation with Vanity Fair, Bell opened up about the start of her career and her experience in auditions. She admitted that during that time, most of the ‘feedback’ she received revolved mainly around her looks rather than her level of talent.

"I remember early on, getting feedback, that I wasn't enough in either category," she revealed. "I would get feedback from an audition: 'Well, you're not pretty enough to play the pretty girl, but you're not quirky enough or weird enough to play the weird girl,'" Bell admitted.

Naturally these comments would negatively affect and lead her down a road of negative self-talk. Often she would think, "'Okay, does that just mean I can't be an actor? What does that mean,'" she recalled thinking. "That's what I was getting feedback on, on every audition." But with time that thought process changed. "I think as I've grown older, those boxes have changed... and [have] almost gone away.”

She concluded by saying, "It's this huge gray area now of all these beautiful stories you can tell... that have dimensional people that don't have to be one thing."