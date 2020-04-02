Coronavirus pandemic: Confirmed cases rises to 2,360, death toll surpasses 30

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 2,360 on Thursday, after the country reported more cases.

According to the national dashboard, deaths were reported in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.

Thirty-four new cases of the virus were reported in Sindh, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 23 new cases and a death. Gilgit Baltistan reported three, Balochistan five and Islamabad reported four new cases in the province.

Punjab which stands at the top, reported 69 new cases to take the provincial tally to 914.

Sindh has reported 743 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 276, Balochistan 169, Islamabad 62, Gilgit Baltistan 187 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir nine cases of the virus.

The country has also reported 33 deaths. 10 deaths have been reported in Sindh, 11 in Punjab, eight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three in Gilgit Baltistan and one in Balochistan.

More than 935,000 people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 46,906 have died, according to a Reuters tally.



Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.