Coronavirus pandemic: Confirmed cases near 2,300, death toll surpasses 30

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 2,291 on Thursday, after the country reported more cases.

According to the national dashboard, deaths were reported in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.

Thirty-four new cases of the virus were reported in Sindh, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 23 new cases and a death. Gilgit Baltistan reported three, Balochistan five and Islamabad reported four new cases in the province.

Punjab stands at top with 845 confirmed cases of the virus, with Sindh coming in second with 743.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded 276 cases of the virus, Balochistan 169, Islamabad 62, Gilgit Baltistan 187 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir nine.

The country has also reported 33 deaths. 10 deaths have been reported in Sindh, 11 in Punjab, eight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three in Gilgit Baltistan and one in Balochistan.

More than 935,000 people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 46,906 have died, according to a Reuters tally.



Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.