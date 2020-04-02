Prince Charles addresses the public for the first time since COVID-19 diagnosis

Prince Charles on Wednesday came forth addressing the public for the first time since contracting the coronavirus.

A video shared on the official Instagram page of Clarence House featured the Prince of Wales giving an update about his recovery from the infectious disease, while sending love to those who are hit hardest by the pandemic.

"Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus—luckily, with relatively mild symptoms—I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation," Charles said in the video message.

"As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating, and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible, and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed.”

“At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation, and loneliness,” he added.

"As patron of Age UK, and my wife the patron of Silver Line, our hearts go out to all those older people throughout this country who are now experiencing great difficulty. However, we also know that in every community up and down this land, where people of all ages are being affected by this virus, there are truly wonderful neighbors, individuals, and groups of volunteers who are providing ceaseless care and attention to those most at risk, and that all this network of selfless assistance is, in itself, helping to provide vital support and reassurance to the hard-pressed professional services.”

"And at a time when doctors, nurses, and all the vital ancillary staff that form the backbone of our remarkable NHS are increasingly under such enormous strain and risk, as they battle heroically to save lives in intensive care centers and to contain, as much as possible, the spread of this virus, our thoughts and prayers are very much with those marvelous people whose extraordinary skills and utter, selfless devotion to duty and the care of their patients make us so very proud,” he continued.



Charles was taken out of isolation seven days after testing positive. Clarence House said the prince was in good health and was following the government's restrictions.

"Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," a spokesman said.