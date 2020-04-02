Palace announces royal status change for Prince Harry, Meghan

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turning towards a new chapter in life, there are still a few grey areas surrounding their position as members of the royal family. In an effort to explain those claims, a recent press release by the Palace has emerged, which explains their status as royals.

During an interview on his own talkRADIO show, Dan Wootton spoke at length about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future going forward.

He stated, "Buckingham Palace or no other royal communications representatives including palace spokespeople or household representatives or royal sources will speak anymore on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Instead they now have this PR company in the US which has previously represented people like Michael Jackson and Harvey Weinstein." He concluded by saying, "they are now representing the couple."