Taylor Swift pays salary, healthcare for employees at vintage record store amid coronavirus crisis

Taylor Swift on Wednesday reached out to support staff at a beloved independent vintage music store and paid the salaries and healthcare costs for staff during the next three months.

The superstar's publicist contacted Grimey's New & Preloved Music and offered direct relief as the store was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which is forcing many business to close its doors whilst struggling to keep paying staff.



The record store was also involved in the tornadoes that struck Nashville and middle Tennessee earlier this year, for which Taylor also made donations.



Grimey's co-owner Doyle Davis has confirmed the 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker has gifted the store with enough money for each of its employees, as well as providing three months' worth of healthcare so they can be seen by a medical professional during the pandemic if they need to.

Doyle told to a magazine that they were very surprised that Taylor Swift reached out to them through her publicist to offer some relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Taylor generously offered some direct relief to my staff and to cover three months of our health care costs for our group-insurance plan. It's a huge deal to us, and now I have some peace of mind as we apply for [Small Business Association] loans to pay rent, vendors, and other expenses. This assistance from Ms. Swift helps give us a real shot at coming back on the other side of this." said the owners.