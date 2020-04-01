close
Wed Apr 01, 2020
Shakti Kapoor gets emotional while narrating ordeal of 93-year-old coronavirus survivor

Shakti Kapoor gets emotional while narrating ordeal of 93-year-old coronavirus survivor

Shakti Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared an emotional story of a 93-year-old coronavirus survivor from Italy, in a video that is doing the rounds on the internet lately. 

While narrating the patient's ordeal, the actor eyes well up in tears as he breaks down. 

Watch the video below 

View this post on Instagram

Please c it

A post shared by Shakti Kapoor (@shaktikapoor) on

Shakti Kapoor added that the story of the man touched him deeply.  

He also advised people to consider the global pandemic as a serious issue and take necessary precautions while staying at home.

