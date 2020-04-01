Shehbaz Sharif demands transparent utilisation as Pakistan tackles coronavirus

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that funds to tackle the pandemic should be used with utmost transparency.

"There is a need to utilise the funds with transparency during these hard times," he urged, adding: "Pakistan is combatting the coronavirus with scarce resources."

The PML-N president said that parliamentary oversight is essential for the transparent use and distribution of funds.



"The people in power should provide citizens with facts based on reality as it is the need of the time," he said.

"Meetings of the standing committees on health of the National Assembly and Senate should be summoned, while the government should inform members of the committees of the actual facts," Sharif said.

NA speaker calls parliamentary committee meeting



Separately, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser summoned a parliamentary committee meeting on the coronavirus on April 6 to monitor the effects of the pandemic on the country.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Advisor to PM for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood will give a briefing to the committee on the effects of the virus on the country's economy and the way forward.

State Minister of Health Dr Zafar Mirza and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority, Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal will also brief the committee.

The committee comprises 12 senators and 13 parliamentary leaders.