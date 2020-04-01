Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to hire Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's ex-bodyguard

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have started their new life after saying goodbye to their royal duties, will hire the former bodyguard of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in Los Angeles.



According to media reports, Prince Harry and Meghan have shifted to Los Angeles from Canada with their son Archie.

Daily Mail reported that, Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly hiring SAS soldiers to replace their royal security.

They will mostly likely be hiring former security guards of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the report said and added that the couple will pay for their security themselves. Prince Charles will also contribute some amount for Prince Harry and Meghan’s over £4 million security per year.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had tweeted that "I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!."