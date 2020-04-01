Rihanna ‘disappointed’ over Fenty Beauty being considered ‘groundbreaking’

Rihanna is one of Hollywood's leading ladies in the music industry. She is one of the very few who exude an aura of empowerment and authenticity. During her recent Vogue shoot, the singer brought forth the true essence of black culture.

Stephen Jones Millinery spoke out about her ensemble on the front cover, in particularly focusing on her durag. He revealed "The durag, a potent symbol of black life—of self-preservation, resistance and authenticity—has an important place in popular culture."

"Yet it is rarely viewed through the prism of high fashion. Yet there is the most fabulous, aspirational and beautiful durag on the cover of this month’s magazine."

During her interview with Vogue magazine, Rihanna spoke at length about her experiences launching Fenty Beauty with black women at the forefront of it all.

"I’m shocked by people saying, 'Oh my god, what made you think of making make-up for black girls?'" the singer addmitted. "I’m like, ‘What? You thought this was like, a marketing strategy? Like I’m a genius?' It’s shocking most of the time."

"Then it turns into disappointment that this is groundbreaking right now” because "In my mind, this was just normal."

Before signing off, Rihanna admitted to writing all copies for the Fenty Beauty lineup. "I write all of the copy for the websites, the product descriptions, product names, the color names…" she further went on to say, "I do have a huge team, but I just don’t necessarily think their tone is mine. I’d feel like a fraud selling something that I can’t stand by."