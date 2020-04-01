Harry Styles makes a desperate plea as he gets stuck in California

Harry Styles has come forth revealing that he is missing his family desperately back home in England after he got stuck in California during the coronavirus pandemic.



The singer is seemingly having a rough time in quarantine, after which he plans to fly back to Europe, to complete the last leg of his Love on Tour.

Harry revealed to Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, "I kind of got stuck here in California. I was supposed to board a flight home, but on that exact day, the US decided to cancel all flights, so I just had to stay here.”

He added, "I’m really sad that I have to cancel it. I was really looking forward to coming home and spending some time with my mum and sister, and my family, but it’s for the best."

Talking about how his tour fell prey to the global pandemic, Harry said, "I think, honestly, it’s obviously disappointing, but it’s not even close to being the most important thing right now. I think everybody understands — it’s not like there’s anything you can do about it. I think the most important thing right now is to keep everybody safe."

When asked as to how he is spending quarantine, the 26-year-old singer revealed, “Well, I haven’t exactly taken up any strange or new hobbies exactly. But I have been writing a lot more. I haven’t really had a lot of time off or to myself the past while, so I now have a chance to do all the stuff that I should have been doing anyway."