Kumail Nanjiani ditches social distancing, steps out with wife as coronavirus rages on

Kumail Nanjiani was seen putting his beefed-up physique on display during his recent outing with wife Emily Gordon amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The couple was seen giving social distancing protocol a miss while taking a break from the quarantine that the rest of the world is observing collectively.

Kumail and Emily were spotted grabbing some coffee together, however, carefully maintaining at least six metres of distance amongst each other.

The Pakistani-origin actor, who has been prepping up for his role in Marvels’ The Eternals, was dressed in a tight powder blue T-shirt that revealed his bulging biceps and toned chest, and gray sweatpants paired with black and white Adidas sneakers.

Meanwhile, Kumail’s wife was clad in a V-neck T-shirt featuring a blue starscape, along with black slacks and sneakers.