Alia Bhatt worried about dad Mahesh Bhatt during pandemic: 'He is 70 and I'm nervous'

With the coronavirus accelerating all around the globe and putting at stake the lives of a large number of the world's population, owing to their old age and pre-existing health conditions, a number of people have been anxious about the health of their immunocompromised loved ones.

Alia Bhatt is one of them as she recently during an interview expressed her concerns about the health of her father and famed director Mahesh Bhatt. “He is 70 plus. I am constantly nervous and thinking.... That’s why I am always screaming ‘don’t touch your face, don’t do this’,” she told Rajeev Masand.

She further opened up about what it was like working with her father for Sadak 2: “The experience was so collaborating...that’s the way my father works...the script is just a blueprint. A lot of my input and suggestions were actually taken into the script. I need to give credit to him, he kept on pushing ‘you should write. You can be a writer, you can be a director’.”

She had earlier also written a heartfelt Instagram post for her father during self-isolation: “Stay home &... go through old pictures when you’re missing your daddy #throwbackthursday #stayhomestaysafe.”







