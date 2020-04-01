'Game of Thrones' actor Emilia Clarke offers a virtual date amid coronavirus crisis

Emilia Clarke on Monday shared a video on her IGTV, offering a virtual date in exchange for donations for the coronavirus relief fund.

'The Game of Thrones' actress, in the video, is seen talking about how there is a need to create more beds for those suffering from the Coronavirus.

The charming actress continued that she aims at raising 250000 pounds for the relief fund. Emilia Clarke says that whoever can come forward with a donation can have a virtual dinner date with her.

"Dearest ones, from my isolation booth I write to you with a plea for help! Due to the current frightening and ever changing coronavirus emergency please would you help me raise £250,000, by donating through the link in my Bio, to provide stroke and brain injury patients with essential support!!: The actress said.

Emilia, who essayed Daenerys Targaryen in the popular series Game of Thrones jokingly added that she's not much of a cook, but can try her hand at it, and the other person can also share some interesting stories and videos with her during their dinner date.













