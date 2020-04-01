Pakistan's coronavirus infection tally crosses 2,000 mark

Pakistan's coronavirus infection tally reached 2,037 after new cases were reported from Punjab late Tuesday.

Punjab Cheif Minister Usman Buzdar confirmed that the province had reported 50 new cases, taking the infection tally to 708.



In a tweet, Buzdar said: "Confirmed #COVID19 patients in Punjab are 708, out of which 337 are in DGK, Multan, Raiwind & FSD quarantines."

"9 precious lives have been lost and one critical patient is being treated to the best!," he said, appealing to the people to maintain social distancing.

Breaking down the provincial tally Buzdar said that Lahore was housing most of the patients in Punjab's districts.

"Districts: Lahore 154, Kasur 1, Nankana 13, Rawalpindi 45, Jhelum 28, Attock 1, Gujranwala 12, Gujrat 72, MBD 4, Hafizabad 5, Narowal 2, Sargodha 2, Mianwali 3, Khushab 1, Multan 2, Vehari 2, FSD 9, RYK 3, Bahawalnagar 3, Bahawalpur 1, Lodhran 2, DGK 5 and Layyah has 1 patient," he added.

So far, Pakistan has reported 26 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, with most of them — nine — in Punjab.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported six deaths, Sindh eight, Balochistan one, and two in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, Sindh has reported 676 cases , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 253, Balochistan 158, Islamabad Capital Territory 58, Gilgit-Baltistan 178, and six in AJK.