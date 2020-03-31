Social distancing crucial to curb coronavirus: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Social distancing is crucial to curb the spread of coronavirus, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab said on Tuesday.



In a video message, Wahab said: "So far, there is no cure for coronavirus [...] the only way to defeat it is by observing social distancing."



"We need to take precautionary measures, such as remaining indoors and not leaving our houses unnecessarily," he urged.

Wahab appealed to the people to follow the directives issued by the Sindh government and assured the people that the authorities were doing everything they could to curb the spread.

"The Sindh government is working with NGO's to provide rations to the needy," he said, adding that in due time the commodities will be provided to everyone.

"We do not have enough facilities to tackle this pandemic. The world's superpower has been plagued by this outbreak," he said.

The provincial government has taken several steps to curb the spread of the virus as it was the first to impose a lockdown and limit the number of people in mosques.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan stands at 1,943 after new cases were reported in the country, while Sindh's infected tally stands at 676 with eight deaths so far.