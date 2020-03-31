Ajay Devgn shoots down rumours of Kajol and daughter Nysa contracting coronavirus

Bollywood buffs were taken aback and concerned when rumours circulating speculated that Kajol and her daughter Nysa tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, the hearsay was put to rest by Ajay Devgn who turned to his social media, refuting the false reports and reassuring fans about the health of his wife and daughter.

“Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless,” he tweeted.

A few days prior, Nysa had returned home from Singapore following the closure of her school owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The mother-daughter duo were papped at Mumbai airport where Kajol had gone to pick her daughter up.

Soon after, word on the street was that the star kid had contracted the virus after she showed symptoms and was rushed to the hospital. However, it has now been confirmed that there was no truth to the rumours.

Meanwhile, the family, much like the rest of the world is in self-isolation. Kajol had recently shared a glimpse into her quarantine routine by posting a selfie, and writing: “Day 9 of quarantine and it’s a wonder how much better a stick of lipstick and a wash of mascara make u feel! #lipit #smilemore #takeadeepbreath #shakeitup.”







