Prince Harry, Meghan Markle already prepped Archie’s first birthday party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be soaking up some quality family time during this period of self-isolation and appear to be using their time in a productive manner.

One of their activities has recently been revealed to be Archie’s birthday party, which is almost a month away. Even with more than a month to spare, reportedly the parents seem to know exactly how they want to celebrate this momentous occasion.

According to a source by US Weekly, the couple plans to have a total of two birthday parties for their child, one with the British royal family back in the UK at Balmoral, while another was to be celebrated with Meghan’s mother and best friend.

Reportedly, Meghan and Prince Harry have already spoken to the Queen regarding their plans and, have revealed that they will be "celebrating at Queen Elizabeth II’s Scottish estate, Balmoral…and have talked to the Queen about having a picnic on the grounds." The Queen in particular is elated at the news and is also "very excited" to see Archie again.

Time and time again Archie has been revealed to be a big fan of nature according to his parents, and a picnic at the estate appears to be a fitting celebration for his first year at life. The source further went on to say, "Archie loves being outside...He gets so excited at seeing all the trees. Now that he’s just walking, he’s into everything—he’ll often end up covered in mud!"

Archie’s second party will be an intimate celebration with Meghan's mom Doria Ragland and good friends Jessica Mulroney and Abigail Spencer in the US.