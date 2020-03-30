Watch: Sara Ali Khan flinches as Saif Ali Khan talks about 'checking out' Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood megastar Saif Ali Khan is one name in the industry recognized for his wit and humour and always ready to speak his mind.

However, that may have left his daughter Sara Ali Khan flinching at one instance during their appearance together on Koffee with Karan, where the Tanhaji actor was seen talking about his wife Kareena Kapoor.

Karan Johar had pointed out during the course of the interview how Kareena’s gym looks often catch the attention of fans and paparazzi but it was Saif’s reaction to that which left us in awe but may have been too much information for his 24-year-old daughter seated next to him.

“And I get a close up look at it in the bedroom before the departure,” Saif said, leading to Sara shutting her eyes and covering her ears.

“You check her out before she goes?” asked Karan, to which he responded: “Yes of course, coming and going.”

Sara’s reaction to the entire conversation had been the one to win the hearts of fans.