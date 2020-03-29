Kareena Kapoor showers love on Ananya Panday

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor has showered love on newbie Ananya Panday, who had disclosed that Kareena was her favourite Indian actor.



Ananya Panday on Saturday during ask me question on Instagram, shared adorable photo of the Good Newws actress and revealed that Kareena was her favourite actress.

Later, Kareena shared the same photo on her Instagram story and showered love on the Student of The Year 2 actress.

About the favourite dish, Ananya said, “Looooove butter chicken with cheese naaan (and cookies, and pizza and pancakes also)".

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan.

The film hit the screens in December 2019 and collected over 115 crores at the box office.