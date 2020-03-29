close
Sun Mar 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
March 29, 2020

Kareena Kapoor showers love on Ananya Panday

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 29, 2020
Kareena Kapoor showers love on Ananya Panday

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor has showered love on newbie Ananya Panday, who had disclosed that Kareena was her favourite Indian actor.

Ananya Panday on Saturday during ask me question on Instagram, shared adorable photo of the Good Newws actress and revealed that Kareena was her favourite actress.

Later, Kareena shared the same photo on her Instagram story and showered love on the Student of The Year 2 actress.

About the favourite dish, Ananya said, “Looooove butter chicken with cheese naaan (and cookies, and pizza and pancakes also)".

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan.

The film hit the screens in December 2019 and collected over 115 crores at the box office.

Latest News

More From Bollywood