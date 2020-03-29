Siddhant Chaturvedi breaks silence on his snide remark at Ananya Panday

Bollywood’s emerging star Siddhant Chaturvedi had recently been crowned internet’s latest crush over his slight dig at newbie Ananya Panday.

Speaking about the snide remark and the praises that came his way, Siddhant revealed what had been going around in his head when he made the iconic statement.

“It was a topic of nepotism and I was the last one to speak. It so happened that she spoke before me,” he said.

“And I just concluded so it was a conclusive statement. If you actually think about that line, it only implies the start-point and end point of the struggle. I guess, internet made a thing out of it. They made memes and edited it to make it look like I’ve got a thug life. But it was not meant to be taken like that,” he added.

Talking about his journey in Bollywood, Siddhant said: “It all started with theatre in college. I had randomly walked in an audition for a part in theatre with the Mithibai drama team. I just went in and I was also a good dancer, so I imitated MJ."

“I guess they thought that I am good and that they could use me in one of the plays and that’s how it all started. It was my first performance and we won all festivals which gave me immense confidence.”

“At that time, it was a big dream for me because at that time, there were no actors making it in. The last I knew was Mr. Shah Rukh Khan who inspired me greatly. Every boy would look up and say that if he made it as an outsider so could we. So, I used to keep telling myself that I could do this,” he added.

For the unversed, the Gully Boy actor had stirred a storm on social media after his remarkable comment on Ananya Panday’s struggle as a star kid.

“I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on ‘Koffee With Karan’. So, it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle,” Ananya had said in a roundtable interview.

Siddhant was quick to shoot back at that moment with a reply that won over the internet.

“Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai, [where our dreams come true, their struggle begins],” he said.