Varun Dhawan plays his part in fight against coronavirus, donates Rs3 million

As the coronavirus pandemic tightens its grips around the globe, many of the world’s celebrities are stepping forward to play their part during these catastrophic times.

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is the latest to make a contribution as he announced on Saturday that he will donating INR 3 million towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES Fund.

“I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will overcome this. Desh hai toh hum hain,” he said on Twitter.

The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund was created earlier on Saturday by the Central government for the public to come forth and help the country in the fight against the coronavirus.