Hamza Ali Abbasi spending time with family, praying and giving charity in self-isolation

Hamza Ali Abbasi is spending time with family, praying and giving charity in self-quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak.



Responding to fan’s question on Twitter, the Alif actor said, “At home, spending time with family, praying and giving charity.”

Hamza further said that “I cant change ur religious views with a tweet but i can only make a general request: In these troubling times, be conscious of a higher power & being answerable to tht higher power after u die, do good deeds, give charity, be good to ppl for every soul shall taste death soon.”

The former actor is also optimistic about a cure for coronavirus being found soon, hoping life will go on amid growing concerns for the disease.

He tweeted, “We will find a cure for Covid 19 soon Insha Allah and life will go on....”

Hamza went on to say, “but let us not forget that Death will still come soon for all of us & we shall all stand accountable for our intentions & deeds infront of the one who made us.”