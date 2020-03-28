Mason Disick goes live on TikTok after Kourney Kardashian snubs his Instagram debut

With only days having passed since his mom shut down his Instagram debut short, for being underage, the young Mason Disick finds his way to a new social media platform to ease out some COVID-19 lockdown boredom with his third attempt this week.

However, it appears his mother is not the only one trying to make sure he minds social media rules. Mason recently revealed the real reason why his accounts keep getting deleted.

The star kid is of the opinion that if he had not been stopped from continuing on his social media journey, he would have become internet famous "by now."

“I went viral. I would’ve had 2.7 million by now if I kept it up,” the star kid revealed.

During the course of his live stream, he was asked numerous questions regarding his family and personal interests.



