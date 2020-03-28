Kangana Ranaut stresses on significance on spirituality in self-isolation

With coronavirus forcing almost the entire world into the confines of their homes, many are using all the extra time to rejuvenate their souls.

Bollywood’s fierce and outspoken queen Kangana Ranaut is one such celebrity who is urging the public to reconnect with their spiritual sides while they have self-isolated themselves, and let go off all materialistic pleasures.

“You must be thinking, ‘Kangana is a superstar, fashionista, and the best actress. So why does she become a hermit or a yogi sometimes?’ I find it weird that you people find it weird,” she says in a video shared by her team on Instagram.

“The purpose of life is not only to earn money. Western thinking and capitalism has convinced us to earn money but where are those people today? They are all hiding in their houses and saying, ‘Take all our money but save us from coronavirus.’ People are now understanding that life is not all about their job, their social media profiles, their standing in society or even their relationships. Then what is life? Life is just life,” she adds.

“I know that people would make nasty comments about me on social media, so I never said anything about this before. But now that everyone is hiding in their homes, I thought, ‘Why not share it?’” she adds.



“It is not like sadhana or yoga is only for hermits. I love being successful, fashionable, earning money and enjoying the luxuries of life. But I don’t want life to suck me dry,” she said further.

“From Julia Roberts to Madonna to The Beatles and even Steve Jobs, everyone had a guru,” she said, adding: “Along with living life king-size, we must also learn to be worthy of what we want.”