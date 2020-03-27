Unable to attend best friend's birthday, Katrina Kaif writes a heartfelt Instagram post

Katrina Kaif has been entertaining her fans through social media interactions ever since she started practicing self-isolation during coronavirus outbreak.

The actress has been treating her fans with videos of her doing chores and rooftop workouts.

Since the pandemic has rendered Katrina unable to meet her friends in person, the diva is using her social media to remind them how much importance they hold in her life .

The Bharat actress on Friday took to Instagram to write a heartfelt note for her best friend Karishma Kohli on her birthday.

Here is what she wrote:

"Happiest happiest birthday to the best girl I know @karishmakohli ...... i think this is one of the first birthdays in a longgggggggg time we have not been together ....I know these are trying times but u always smile and shine through anything ..... ur resilience and optimism is always a example for me . .... love u to my moon and back through good times and bad , thick and thin you’ve been there with me."



