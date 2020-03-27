close
Fri Mar 27, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 27, 2020

Clarence House shares Prince Charles' throwback video on World Theater Day

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 27, 2020

Clarence House on Friday marked the World Theater Day  by sharing a  video featuring  Prince Charles, a day after the heir  to the British throne  was reported to have tested positive  for coronavirus.

The throwback BBC  video shows the prince making an appearance at  "Shakespeare Live from RSC"

 "To be or not to be. That's the question," the prince surrounded by actors says in the video. 


