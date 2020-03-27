Clarence House shares Prince Charles' throwback video on World Theater Day

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Clarence House on Friday marked the World Theater Day by sharing a video featuring Prince Charles, a day after the heir to the British throne was reported to have tested positive for coronavirus.
The throwback BBC video shows the prince making an appearance at "Shakespeare Live from RSC"
"To be or not to be. That's the question," the prince surrounded by actors says in the video.
