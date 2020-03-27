Meghan and Harry are living in Los Angeles: reports

Months after announcing their decision to step down from their royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially moved to Los Angeles.

The couple spent most of the time in Canada with their son in Canada after the announcement.

According to PEOPLE magazine on Thursday, the couple is now living in a secluded compound and hasn't ventured amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Both the members of the British royal family were living in Canada following their announcement to step down as senior royals.

The PEOPLE magazine was the first to report in February that the couple was looking for a house in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Disney has announced to release a film narrated by Meghan from April 3, , marking her first job since she and her husband Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties.

The film, titled “Elephant,” will be available on the Disney+ platform. It was described in a short trailer posted online as following the journey of a family of elephants across Africa.