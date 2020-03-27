KP to give Rs5,000 to 1.9 million families under Ehsaas Programme: CM Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will provide Rs5,000 to 1.9 million families as part of the Ehsaas Programme, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Friday.



According to the chief minister, resultantly, Rs11.46 billion would be given to the deserving families.

The CM made these comments while announcing a relief package for the people as coronavirus lockdowns continue to restrict people at homes and businesses hiccup to a halt.

"We will set aside Rs8 billion for the health department and Rs6 billion for the rescue" department, the CM said, adding that health and rescue workers, as well as security officers, were working on the front line.

"In total, funds worth Rs32 billion have been allocated for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic," he noted. "If need be, we can redirect some of the development funds for KP."

The KP chief minister also spoke of the Manga Union Council (UC), which was sealed owing to positive cases of COVID-19.

"We are with the people of Manga Union Council (UC), we have a provided food package to them," he said.