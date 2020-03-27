Meera out for a jog near White House while corona escalates

Pakistan film actress Meera was spotted jogging in front of the White House amid the coronavirus outbreak.



The Baaji actress shared a video of her jogging wherein she says “I am in front of the White House.”

She reminded her fans to wash their hands again and again, and improve their immune system to prevent themselves from contracting coronavirus.



The actress further said "take this self-isolation as an opportunity to remember Almighty Allah and seek forgiveness."

She wrote, “Health is wealth health awareness #coronavirus practicing social distancing, with the ones I love stay safe lovely walk alone outside in the park practicing social distancing. Stay safe during #corona @whitehouse.”

Earlier, Meera celebrated Pakistan Day with the Pakistani community in Atlanta, United States.

She shared the photos on Instagram and captioned them, “23rd March celebration #Atlanta Pakistani community.”