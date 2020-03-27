Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman should be provided justice and fair trial: Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party Chief Mustafa Kamal requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide justice to Editor-in-Chief of the Jang Geo Media Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who was arrested at inquiry stage of a property case earlier this month.



In a strong show of support, PSP supremo Kamal said that his entire party support freedom of press.

“I humbly request PM Imran to review this decision and provide justice to MSR,” he said.

Kamal said that if anything were proven against the media group owner then it would have been another story, adding that MSR should be given a fair trail.

“Justice is something that should be seen,” he said.

Kamal said that the arrest of MSR was unjustified and he was appearing at the court for proceedings when the arrest was made.



“Certainly me and my party (PSP) are supporters and flag-bearers of freedom of press,” he said.



NAB had on March 12 arrested MSR in connection with property allegedly bought illegally from a government entity more than 34 years ago.

According to a Jang Group spokesperson, the property was in fact bought from a private party 34 years ago and all evidence of this was given to NAB and legal requirements fulfilled, such as duty and taxes.