Prince George and the royal kids lead UK in applauding the NHS 'heroes'

The United Kingdom heaped praises on the medical heroes in the country and around the world putting their lives at stake to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The British royal family along with the rest of the country shared heartwarming videos of them clapping for the health officials and heroes putting their lives at risk to combat the global pandemic.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were seen applauding the first responders in an endearing video posted by the Cambridges.

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” the Kensington Palace social media post read.

The three royal siblings steered a massive number of citizens lauding the National Health Service (NHS) who are putting in all their efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 and help those infected recover at a swift pace.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, too, joined the tribute from all the way in Vancouver Island, Canada, as they said on their official Instagram: “Thank you for all that you continue to do! Applauding you from across the pond,” with multiple clapping emoji.