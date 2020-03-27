Pakistan's coronavirus cases tally surpasses 1,200

KARACHI: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 1,235 on Friday after more people tested positive in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad Capital Territory.

According to the latest figures shared by the national dashboard, maintained by the federal health ministry, Sindh continues to remain the worst-hit province in the country with 429 cases after eight new cases were reported in the province.

KP reported 24 new cases taking the tally of the province to 147. While two new cases were reported in the federal capital taking its tally to 27.

Meanwhile, Punjab's tally remains at 408, Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK) aggregate stands at two.

Balochistan's tally stands at 131, while Gilgit-Baltistan toll is at 91.

Deaths from virus



The total death in the country due to COVID-19 stands at nine after Punjab reported its third death on Thursday.

The province has reported its first death from the virus on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Balochistan had reported its first death, a 65-year-old man, who had been under treatment at the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital.

Earlier, a doctor from Gilgit-Baltistan, who had been fighting against the virus on the frontlines, was reported as the fifth casualty.

On Sunday, March 22, Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir had announced the country’s fourth death from the virus.

On March 20, Pakistan had recorded its third death from the virus. Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had confirmed the death of a 77-year-old COVID-19 patient in the province.

Two patients from KP who tested positive for the coronavirus were reported as the country’s first two deaths.