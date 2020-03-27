close
Fri Mar 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
March 27, 2020

Farah Khan slams Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan for working out amid global pandemic

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 27, 2020
Farah Khan may be throwing shade at B-Town divas, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Jacqueline Fernandez 

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan is not too happy about the way celebrities are reacting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking a dig at some luminaries in the industry who have continuously been posting workout videos for their fans, now that gyms are shut, Khan asked the stars to not ‘bombard’ them with videos.

“Stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you do not have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures,” she said in her video message posted on Instagram.

“But some of us, most of us, have bigger concerns during this crisis. Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos bandh kar dijiye (So please have mercy on us and stop your workout videos). And if you can’t stop, then please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you,” she added.

View this post on Instagram

BAS KARO yeh workout videos !! video shot by :- #diva

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on

While the director may have been serious, her fellow industry insiders could not help but let out a chuckle after watching the video as laughing emoji in the comment section included the likes of Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Sona Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Tabu, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

Khan may be throwing shade at B-Town divas, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Jacqueline Fernandez who have been sharing their home workout videos.

View this post on Instagram

#WorkoutFromHome #Part2 Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe ⁣ ⁣⁣ ️ #Warmup⁣⁣ 1.Squat with feet hip width apart - 2 sets x 25 reps⁣⁣ 2.Squat with feet wide parallel- 2 sets x 25 reps ⁣⁣ 3.Squat with feet wide turnout- 2 sets x 25 reps ⁣⁣ 4.Squat with feet together- 2 sets x 25 reps⁣ ⁣⁣ ️ #Workout:⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 1.Forward and Backward Lunge - 2 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣ 2.In Hover, Hip Dips - 3 sets x 20 reps 3.Curtsy Lunge to Side Kick - 3 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣ 4.Suicide Push- 3 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣ 5.Landis or Single Leg Squat - 3 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣ 6.Squat Jacks - 3 sets x 25 reps ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ @reebokindia #CommittedToFitness ⁣⁣ by @isakaif

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



Latest News

More From Bollywood