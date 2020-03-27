Farah Khan slams Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan for working out amid global pandemic

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan is not too happy about the way celebrities are reacting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking a dig at some luminaries in the industry who have continuously been posting workout videos for their fans, now that gyms are shut, Khan asked the stars to not ‘bombard’ them with videos.

“Stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you do not have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures,” she said in her video message posted on Instagram.

“But some of us, most of us, have bigger concerns during this crisis. Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos bandh kar dijiye (So please have mercy on us and stop your workout videos). And if you can’t stop, then please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you,” she added.

While the director may have been serious, her fellow industry insiders could not help but let out a chuckle after watching the video as laughing emoji in the comment section included the likes of Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Sona Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Tabu, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.



Khan may be throwing shade at B-Town divas, Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Jacqueline Fernandez who have been sharing their home workout videos.







