Thu Mar 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 26, 2020

Zara Noor Abbas reveals she overcame fear of touching animals

Zara Noor Abbas reveals she overcame fear of holding birds, cats, and dogs

Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas has said that she was always afraid of holding birds, cats and dogs but she had overcome this fear now.

Taking to Instagram, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress shared behind the scenes video from the sets of Zebaish, wherein she could be seen holding a pigeon in her hands.

One can clearly see the fear on Zara’s face while she is holding the pigeon.

She wrote, “Found this little BTS from the sets of Zebaish. I was always afraid of holding birds and cats and dogs. Maybe not anymore. If anything, maybe they are afraid of me. But we should find a middle ground.”

Zara Noor Abbas, who recently attended the wedding ceremony of her best friend in Abu Dhabi, was also optimistic to defeat the coronavirus outbreak.

She wrote, “So this one is from a simpler day in hope of one, very soon. InshAllah. Covid19. 2020.”

